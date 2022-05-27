Assam Violence: Police Arrest Prime Accused Behind Batadrava Police Station Arson

In a significant development, the prime accused who was responsible for setting the Batadrava police station on fire in Assam has been arrested on Friday, May 27. Speaking to the media, officer Utpal Bora of Dhula police station informed, "Prime accused held for setting Batadrava police station on fire."

The prime accused has been identified as Alauddin and reportedly, he is a repeat offender. The accused was allegedly involved in crimes like the drug trade and multiple cases of dacoities in the past.

JCB in action after Batadrava violence

Earlier while speaking to the media the Superintendant of Police of the region, Leena Doley had informed that three people were detained in the very case. According to the SP, two policemen were injured during the violence. Taking strict actions against those involved in the burning down of the police station, the Assam police razed their houses with JCB.

Furthermore, they gave a strict warning and said, "We will simply not allow this. Let this be a warning to all antisocial/criminal elements."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma refused to comment on the Batadrava violence as the matter was still under inquiry. However, the Assam CM insisted that the culprits of the crime will be given the strictest punishment once convicted.

He said, "We have emphasised that some radical elements and fundamental elements are active in the state. I'm not talking specific to the Batadraba incident, because these are matters subject to investigation.”

Police station set on fire in Assam over custodial death allegation

Following the alleged custodial death of fish trader Safiqul Islam in Assam's Batadroba, a mob turned violent and angry locals vandalised the police station by setting it on fire and also assaulted cops. According to reports, Safiqul Islam was allegedly picked up by police on May 20 when he was on his way to the market to sell fish.

The villagers alleged that the police demanded Rs 10,000 from him and when he refused to pay, he was taken to the police station. Later in the night, he was admitted to the hospital in a very critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following this, a violent mob of over 200 people surrounded the police station and set it on fire.