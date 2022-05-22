Assam Violence: SIT To Probe Jihadi Links In Police Station Fire; Accused Seen Escaping

A day after an angry mob set a police station in Assam on fire, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Jihadi links into the violence that took place in Nagaon's Batadroba. Following the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Islam in Assam's Batadroba on May 20, a mob turned violent and angry locals vandalised the police station by setting it on fire and also assaulted cops. According to reports, Safiqul Islam was allegedly picked up by the police on May 20 when he was on his way to the market to sell fish.

The Central Range DIG, Satyaraj Hazarika informed that 20 people have been detained in connection with setting fire to Batadroba police station. ''Four women whose names are coming in the case have also been detained. The police station that is in charge has been suspended,'' DIG Hazarika said, adding that further probe is currently underway.

Assam | We've detained 20 people in connection with setting fire to Batadraba police station yesterday, May 21. Four women whose names are coming in the case have also been detained. PS in-charge has been suspended. Further probe underway: Satyaraj Hazarika, DIG (Central Range) pic.twitter.com/Idy8mTkEWz — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

SIT team formed to probe Jihadi Links

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Assam Special DGP GP Singh said, "There was an incident of arson at Batadroba police station yesterday. We are investigating whether it was part of a planned conspiracy or not. There was preparation on the part of the arsonist as they came with the inflammable liquids, so that indicates that there were some preparations."

"Now, we have to ascertain whether it was for the purpose of destruction of some evidence of crucial importance to somebody or to snatch weapons etc which are already here. We have asked the SIT to investigate whether in the existing cases of the Jihadi elements in Assam which are currently being probed by the state police and central agencies whether there is a connection with any person who was involved in yesterday's incident. On being asked about the custodial torture, Assam Special DGP said that an inquiry has been ordered which will be done by an Additional SP of a neighbouring district," he said.

Assam Special DGP further added, "As per the postmortem report, the Doctor has informed that certain things have been found in the intestine and will be sent to the forensic department. So, the action will be taken on the basis of inquiry, post-mortem and forensic report. Also, if there is any foul play, stern action will be taken against the policemen."

Accused seen fleeing from Police Custody

Republic Media Network has also accessed an exclusive video in which one of the accused who was arrested in another case escaped police custody amid the chaos. In the visuals, it can be seen that the mob has surrounded the police station. A man who is under police custody for some other case managed to open his hands and escaped from custody, moments before the police station was set ablaze.

Image: Republic World