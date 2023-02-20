Assam Woman Commits Chilling Shraddha-like Murder Of Husband, Mother-in-law

A spine-chilling murder has come to the fore from Assam's Guwahati city which is strikingly akin to the Shraddha Walkar case. A woman named Bandana Kalita allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismembered their bodies, stored them in the refrigerator for three days, and dumped it in two different locations.

As per the initial reports, the murder took place in August 2022 and, according to speculations, was the result of an extra-marital relationship. The deceased husband and mother-in-law have been identified as Amarjyoti Dey and Shankari Dey respectively.

How did the Guwahati murder case unfold?

On August 19, Bandana Kalita lodged an FIR stating that her husband and mother-in-law both are missing. As Noonmati Police initiated the prone, the accused Kalita lodged another complaint against mother-in-law Shankari Dey's brother accusing him of making an illegal transaction in her account. When police investigated and checked the account details, it was revealed that Bandana Kalita was the one who withdrew Rs 5 lakh from an ATM using her mother-in-law's ATM card.

Following this, the police picked Bandana Kalita for questioning on February 17. After marathon interrogation, Kalita confessed that she along with two others Dhanjit Deka and Arup Deka committed the crime where both the men helped her in killing and disposing of the bodies of the mother-son duo.

All three accused are now in police custody.

According to sources, the accused allegedly dumped both bodies in two different locations in Meghalaya--- one in Cherrapunji, and another in Dawki. The police have now recovered a body from a gorge in Cherrapunji, which has been identified as mother-in-law Shankari Dey's. While Amarjyoti Dey's mortal remains are yet to be recovered. The search operation is underway.

Picture of the deceased mother-son duo

Picture of three Accused