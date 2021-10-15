Assam Woman Killed In Elephant Attack

A 45-year-old woman has been killed in an elephant attack in Assam's Hojai district, police said on Friday.

A wild elephant attacked the woman, identified as Chinu Debnath, while she was doing household chores in Derapathar village in Kaki police station area on Thursday and killed her on the spot, an officer said.

The body was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

