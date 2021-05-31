Assam Woman Raped By Two Men While Returning Home After Testing COVID-19 Negative

In a horrific incident, a woman hailing from Assam's Charaideo district brutally raped two men as she returned home from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. According to reports, the woman who belongs to a community of tea garden workers had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 along with her family. In addition, reports also stated that the woman, her husband and daughter who had tested positive were under home isolation.

The family was later shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated. However, the husband was released on Thursday after he tested negative followed by the woman and the daughter who was released after testing negative on Saturday. However, due to the curfew in Assam, the duo was not able to arrange any transportation and was forced to walk back home. The woman has apparently requested the hospital authorities for assistance as they had to travel back home which was 25 kilometres away. However, the hospital staff denied the request.

The crime took place when the woman and daughter were chased by two men in the Dhudarai area at around 7 pm. The men caught the woman and took her to a nearby tea garden and raped her. However, the daughter managed to run away and later informed nearby villagers who found the woman after two hours. Following this, the woman was admitted to the hospital due to her critical condition. The police have informed that a case has been filed investigation in on to nab the culprits.