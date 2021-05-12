Last Updated:

Assamese Litterateur Homen Borgohain Dies At 88; PM Modi, CM Himanta Pay Rich Tribute

Renowned Assamese author, veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi award winner, Homen Borgohain died of post-Coronavirus complications on Wednesday morning.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Twitter/PTI

Twitter/PTI


Renowned Assamese author, veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi award winner, Homen Borgohain died of post-Coronavirus complications on Wednesday morning. He was 88 years old. Borgohain suffered cardiac arrest at a private nursing home in Guwahati. He had been recently discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

Following his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condolences to Borgohain’s family and admirers. PM said the author will be remembered for his rich contribution to Assamese literature and journalism. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his respects to Borgohain, describing him as an “epochal figure in Assamese literature”. Sarma directed that his last rites will be performed with full state honours and also said that the government would take necessary steps to preserve the late author’s creations and ideology.

READ | Assam gets its first woman finance minister as CM Himanta picks ex-colleague Ajanta Neog

Homen Borgohain had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. He was discharged from the state-run hospital on May 7 after recovering from the disease.

READ | Assam announces partial lockdown in urban areas: Offices shut; shops to close by 1 pm

The veteran journalist was admitted to a private nursing home on Wednesday after he collapsed at his residence. Borgohain’s funeral was held at the Navagraha crematorium in Assam, where CM Himata Sarma paid homage to the late author by laying a wreath on his body.

READ | Modi talks to Lotay Tshering, thanks Bhutan for support in wake of COVID pandemic

Works of Homen Borgohain

Homen Borgohain was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in the Assamese language for his novel Pita Putra in 1978, but he returned the award in 2015 in protest against the ‘lack of tolerance’ being created in the Indian society. His other notable literary works include Saudor Puteke Nao Meli Jay, Halodhiya Soraye Baudhan Khai, Astarag, Timir Tirtha, Matshyagandha, Subala, Nisongota, Aatmanuxandhan, Gadyar Sadhana and Progyar Sadhana among others.

READ | All top Opposition netas write to PM Modi on stopping COVID; suggest repealing farm laws

Borgohain was the president of Asom Sahitya Sabha from 2001-2002. He served as an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer for a brief period before starting his career in journalism. Borgohain edited several Assamese dailies and weekly newspapers including Nilachal, Nagorik, Amar Asom, Asom Bani, Xutradhar, Xatxori, Niyamiya Barta.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND