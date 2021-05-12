Assamese Litterateur Homen Borgohain Dies At 88; PM Modi, CM Himanta Pay Rich Tribute

Renowned Assamese author, veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi award winner, Homen Borgohain died of post-Coronavirus complications on Wednesday morning. He was 88 years old. Borgohain suffered cardiac arrest at a private nursing home in Guwahati. He had been recently discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

Following his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condolences to Borgohain’s family and admirers. PM said the author will be remembered for his rich contribution to Assamese literature and journalism.

Shri Homen Borgohain will be remembered for his rich contributions to Assamese literature and journalism. His works reflected diverse aspects of Assamese life and culture. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his respects to Borgohain, describing him as an “epochal figure in Assamese literature”. Sarma directed that his last rites will be performed with full state honours and also said that the government would take necessary steps to preserve the late author’s creations and ideology.

অসমীয়া জাতিয়ে আজি এগৰাকী অভিভাৱক হেৰুৱালে ৷ অসমৰ বৌদ্ধিক আকাশৰ উজ্জ্বলতম জ্যোতিষ্ক, অনন্য সৃষ্টিৰাজিৰে অসমৰ সাহিত্যৰ জগতক সমৃদ্ধ কৰা যশস্বী সাংবাদিক হোমেন বৰগোহাঞিদেৱৰ বিয়োগত মৰ্মাহত হৈছো ৷ তেখেতৰ বিয়োগে আমাৰ মাজত এক বৃহৎ শূণ্যতাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিলে ৷ pic.twitter.com/N3mBAzdMYM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 12, 2021

Homen Borgohain had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. He was discharged from the state-run hospital on May 7 after recovering from the disease.

The veteran journalist was admitted to a private nursing home on Wednesday after he collapsed at his residence. Borgohain’s funeral was held at the Navagraha crematorium in Assam, where CM Himata Sarma paid homage to the late author by laying a wreath on his body.

Works of Homen Borgohain

Homen Borgohain was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in the Assamese language for his novel Pita Putra in 1978, but he returned the award in 2015 in protest against the ‘lack of tolerance’ being created in the Indian society. His other notable literary works include Saudor Puteke Nao Meli Jay, Halodhiya Soraye Baudhan Khai, Astarag, Timir Tirtha, Matshyagandha, Subala, Nisongota, Aatmanuxandhan, Gadyar Sadhana and Progyar Sadhana among others.

Borgohain was the president of Asom Sahitya Sabha from 2001-2002. He served as an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer for a brief period before starting his career in journalism. Borgohain edited several Assamese dailies and weekly newspapers including Nilachal, Nagorik, Amar Asom, Asom Bani, Xutradhar, Xatxori, Niyamiya Barta.