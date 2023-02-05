Amid the massive crackdown against child marriages in Assam, the Director General of Police, GP Singh, spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said that the crackdown was necessary and about 2,200 people were arrested in the last 48 hours.

Recalling the concern raised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the instances of child marriage in the state, DGP said, "About two months back, the Chief Minister advised Assam Police that large-scale child marriages are happening in Assam and we must enquire into it."

The DGP further stated, "After the inquiry of about two months, we came to a conclusion that the input we received was appropriate and accurate, and we realised that over a period of last three years, there were more than 5,000 cases that had come to our notice and that appears to be just a part of the entire process happening in the remote parts of the state."

'Girls getting married at the age of 10 or 11,' says Assam DGP

Further, DGP GP Singh said that they took action against the 4,074 already lodged cases. And in the last 48 hours, Assam police arrested about 2,200 people, out of which 52 people were those who were solemnising the girl child weddings, the top police official said.

DGP GP Singh also mentioned in a shocking statement that while studying these cases, they found that girls were getting married at the age of 10 or 11 and were getting pregnant soon after.

He added, "Having gone through all this, I think this is necessary and we should do it, even if the social cost at this juncture appears to be high, but later in the long run, I think when this evil of child marriage is minimised or removed from the society, the dividends would be really high."

DGP applauds Assam people

The Director General of Police also applauded society for being supportive of this matter and said the people would surely understand the need for this campaign after they witness its benefits.

He further added, "There has been some issue of support to the women who have been wrongly married off at a young age and some of them have given birth, so they have children but the state government has already directed the District Magistrate and social welfare departments to take care of such women and children."