Assam's All Women Market Helps Women Become Self-sufficient & Independent

A group of women who runs a weekly market in Assam's Dibrugarh district is setting a strong example of women empowerment in the country. The group of 22 women running the market helps provide a platform for rural women who come from different villages to sell their home-grown local products like vegetables, fruits, and fish from their fisheries. Women who are running the market have been recruited from different Self Help Groups (SHG). The market operates twice a week, on Saturday and Wednesday. This initiative by the various SHGs will not only help rural women become self-sufficient but also live a dignified life.

"These vegetables are brought directly from my farm as my husband is involved in farming. The deputy commissioner is helping us a lot. We come here at 7 am and wind up by 4 in the evening, on Wednesday's and Saturday's," said one of the women who is managing her shop.

Local organic produce at a reasonable price

The rural market in Assam currently employs 22 women. However, many more are expected to join this positive initiative. The prime objective of this women-centric market is the economic empowerment of such women who are otherwise impoverished. Being self-reliant helps them become confident and lend an extra earning hand to the family. The market also serves as a great option for the locals who are able to directly purchase homegrown produce, that too at a reasonable price. Not only this, it also supports organic and local farming and helps produce produced by small framers and self-help groups reach mainstream markets without the interference of a middle man or vendor.

"One can also bargain well and the prices are reasonable and moreover, we are getting fresh vegetables directly from their farm," a customer said.

(With Agency inputs)

