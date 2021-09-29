Assam's Anti-extremism Efforts Get Major Boost As 12 ULB Militants Join Mainstream

In a major boost to the peace efforts being made by the State government, 12 militants of the newly formed United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have come back to the mainstream. The organization grabbed the headlines recently when two cadres were killed in a police encounter in Kokrajhar.

Bodoland Territorial Region, last year witnessed a massive peace initiative when the Bodoland Peace Accord was signed. Following this, the region, which had been infamous for terror activities in the past for more than two decades has been bracing up for development. However, a few splinter groups active in the region constantly tried to derail the peace efforts of the government.

The United Liberation of Bodoland, led by Ringkhang Basumatary, with roughly 25 militants surfaced only on September 15. Formed with the objective of a separate Bodoland state to be carved out from Assam, by dividing the existing state into two halves, the ULB had been recently serving extortion notices to many people in Bodoland Territorial Region.

On September 18, two of its cadres were gunned down by a joint team of Assam Police and paramilitary forces. Following this, several questions were also raised on the encounter, which prompted the State government to order an inquiry into the matter. Moreover, on September 23, the Assam Police managed to nab 10 cadres of the outfit including its founder and self-styled Commander-in-Chief Ringkhang Basumatary. Ringkhang's arrest was a major blow to the infant militant outfit.

United Liberation of Bodoland militants join mainstream

After the arrest of Ringkhang, the police managed to establish contact with the remaining 12 cadres of the outfit and convinced them to come back to the mainstream.

It may be mentioned that the State government has been putting in all efforts to make the State militancy-free through dialogues. As part of this effort, the government has also reached out to ULFA-Independent chief Paresh Barua. Last week, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma got the nod from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to have a direct conversation with the elusive separatist leader to convince him to join the table for talks.