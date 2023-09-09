Assam’s Artists Spell-bound Global Leaders At G20 Dinner, CM Himanta Expresses Gratitude

The G20 dinner hosted at ‘Bharat Mandapam’, venue in New Delhi’s Pragat Maidan on Saturday showcased the grandeur of India’s rich culture and art. The visiting G20 leaders and other dignitaries viewed the cultural display of the contemporary Indian art in its various forms and the mesmerising Indian folk music. With the beginning of the gala dinner, the enthralling performance presented by the folk artists spell-bounded the entire venue. Folk musicians from different parts of the country introduced the world to India’s ‘unity in diversity’ with their collective performance display.

During the various performances by the artists, Assam's folk music at the venue left the dignitaries awestruck to the music and the performance. Following the presentation of the folk music from Assam at the gala dinner, State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma couldn’t resist himself in expressing his happiness and gratitude for the recognition given to the state’s rich culture and art at the global platform.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the G20 dinner at Bharat Mandapam

CM Himanta took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and the organising team for choosing Assam’s art to send a global message of humanity to the world. The CM wrote, “During the G20 dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, I was deeply moved by the showcase of Assam's rich culture to the global audience.”

He further added, “The inclusion of Srimanta Sankardev's Borgeet ‘Suna Suna Re Sura’ and Dr Bhupen Hazarika's ‘Bistirno Parore’ in the musical repertoire for esteemed dignitaries, beautifully conveyed the message of humanism. My heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President, Hon'ble PM, and the entire organizing team for this thoughtful recognition of our state's cultural heritage.”

Sharing images of him interacting with UK PM Rishi Sunak at the gala dinner, Assam CM Himanta wrote, “Glimpses from the memorable G20 dinner! Was such a pleasure interacting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and other dignitaries. There was universal acknowledgment of Bharat’s greater role in ensuring global progress under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s leadership.”

On Saturday night, the world leaders from G20 countries and the heads of various international organisations gathered at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam for the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. At the dinner, the delegates were served a variety of Indian cuisines with Indian flavours and innovative dishes made from millets and diverse street food.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit is underway at Bharat Mandapam under India’s presidency. On the first day of the summit, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day event which saw the presence of US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and among others delegates from G20 countries.