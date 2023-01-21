Assam's CM Urges Tiwas To Avoid Religious Conversion To safeguard Indigenous Culture

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the Tiwa population to stay rooted in their culture and identity and stay away from the recent trend of religious conversion.

The BJP leader made the statement on Friday while attending the second day of the three-day historic Gova Deoroja Jonbeel Mela at Jonbeel Pothar in Morigaon district.

Tiwa monarch Gova Roja Deep Singh Deoroja, along with the rulers of the other Tiwa “kingdoms”, also showed their presence in the Mela.

The Jonbeel Mela

Jonbeel Mela has traditionally been patronised by Tiwa royal families for centuries since the medieval period and is best known for the practise of a barter system of trade between communities of the hills and plains of the nearby and adjoining areas.

“Owing to its peculiarity such as the barter system of trade, collection of taxes and holding of royal assembly the Tiwa monarch Gova Roja, practices commonly not observed in any other contemporary events, The traditional fare is one of the most distinct cultural practices of the state,” said the CM while addressing a public meeting at the venue.

Chief Minister Sarma also credited the Jonbeel Mela tradition that provided a platform for interaction between various hill and plains ethnicities.

“These interactions gradually led to the growth of brotherly relations and removal of prejudice between various ethnic communities,” the CM added.

Why Jonbeel Mela?

"The primary reason for holding the Jonbeel Mela was economic, and it is still serving that purpose, aside from being a platform for the spread of peace and brotherhood between communities," Sarma explained.

CM allots 20 bigha land

In response to a long-standing Tiwa community demand, the Chief Minister also declared that 20 bighas of land in an appropriate location would be allotted to the Jonbeel Mela committee as soon as possible so that the tradition could be practiced there beginning next year.

Sarma also urged tribal members to have their land registered in their names under the Basundhara 2.0 scheme, which allows tribal individuals to own up to 50 bighas of land in their names.