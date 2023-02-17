Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriage: Several Pre-scheduled Marriages Cancelled, Says CM

Amid the ongoing child marriage crackdown in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday via Twitter that several families have cancelled pre-scheduled marriages between underage children after the drive against such illegal practices.

Reports are coming from various parts of Assam that several families have cancelled pre-scheduled marriages between unde age children after our drive against such illegal practices. This is definitely a positive impact of our two-week long crackdown against child marriage. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 17, 2023

Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriage

The Assam Police launched a statewide campaign against child marriage on February 3. Within the first two days, more than 2,000 people—including Hindu and Muslim priests who performed these marriages—were detained.

On February 6, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the fight against child marriage is necessary for both public health and welfare given the state's worrisome 16.8 per cent rate of teenage pregnancies. "We're determined to keep up this effort until we achieve our goal. I urge the people to assist us in stopping this harmful trend," he stated.

In a significant development on Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court said that the crackdown on child marriages in Assam was "causing havoc in the lives of people" even as it granted bail to multiple people facing charges under the Pocso Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act for marrying minor girls.