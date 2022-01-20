Assam’s new Covid cases fall 5pc in a day

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Assam on Thursday registered nearly five per cent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day as 7,929 more people tested positive for the infection, National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The coronavirus cases were rising continuously for the past three days.

The new infections were detected from 61,359 tests done on Thursday, while the positivity rate increased to 12.92 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

Assam on Wednesday had reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state in 2020 with 8,339 people testing positive for the disease.

The positivity rate was 12.89 per cent rate against the testing of 64,699 samples on Wednesday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 1,716 fresh cases against 1,929 infections detected on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,46,328 infections so far.

The bulletin said the number of recoveries declined by over 28 per cent as 1,960 persons recuperated from the disease on Thursday compared to 2,723 people on Wednesday.

In Assam, 6,29,332 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

During the day, 12 people succumbed to the disease, down from 15 on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported from Jorhat, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts.

With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,607, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM bulletin said.

Currently, the state has 41,118 active cases.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.47 per cent against the total testing of 2,74,33,881 samples so far.

The NHM bulletin said 4,04,61,278 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state thus far. As many as 1,40,025 people were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 1,13,259 shots on Wednesday. PTI TR MM MM

