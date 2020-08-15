Assam's 'padman' Distributes 10,000 Sanitary Napkins On 74th Independence Day

Arunachalam Muruganantham, popularly known as the 'Padman' has worked tirelessly to produce low-cost sanitary napkins and has been lauded globally for his initiative. However, the tale of a young doctor- fondly called as the 'Padman of Assam' is equally inspiring.

Working on a mission to spread awareness among the rural population on menstrual hygiene, so far Dr Kumar Pinku Pratim has distributed lakhs of sanitary pads across the state. Taking the mission forward on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the young doctor distributed 10,000 sanitary pads in Morigaon district, which is also his hometown.

Speaking to Republic TV about his mission, Dr Kumar Pinku Pratim said, "I want to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene to help people overcome the stigma associated with it."

Further speaking on the distribution of sanitary pads on the occasion of Independence Day, the young doctor said that every woman has the right to menstrual independence. "We distributed the sanitary pads on Independence Day to send a message regarding menstrual independence," he said.

He also added that in the rural areas of Assam, menstrual cycle is still considered impure. "People still feel shy to talk about menstruation. Many girls and women from rural areas feel uncomfortable to buy sanitary pads from the shops. The social stigma needs to be broken," he said.

When asked how his mission will help in breaking the nut, Dr Kumar Pinku Pratim said, "When more and more people will come out breaking the silence, the change will make inroads into the society. The message that it's not related to any religious beliefs, but is just a biological phase, needs to be spoken loud and clear," he said.

Further adding that he has witnessed the progress himself in those villages where he had visited earlier, he said, "Once we go to a village, the people there are counselled, they are motivated to take the cause forward and we have seen it working."

Working on this mission since 2015, he is spearheading the NGO 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe', meaning 'people for the people', taken from the famous song of Music Maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, he and his team have devoted themselves to the cause.

A pass out of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, he completed his MBBS in the year 2012 and pursued MD in Forensic Medicine. He is currently practising at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

READ | Assam CM Announces Schemes To Woo Farmers Ahead Of Assembly Polls

READ | Assam Reports 2,706 Fresh COVID Cases, 6 More Deaths