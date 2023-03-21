Assam's Pride Far Away From Swachh Bharat Mission, Garbage Welcomes Tourists At Kaziranga!

Photographs drawing attention to the poor maintenance of Assam's Kaziranga National Park, revered as the pride of the state and home to the one-horned rhino, have raised concerns. Ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Swachh Bharat Mission' seem to be amiss at the major tourist destination.

Shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by Mrinal Saikia, BJP MLA of Khumtai in Golaghat district, three pictures depict the unkempt condition of the park. As soon as a tourist walks through the main entrance of the Kaziranga National Park, he is greeted with a huge dump of garbage. The glow sign 'I ❤ Kaziranga', a supposed selfie point, is close to an uncovered toilet. Further down, trash is seen piling next to the Kohora Police Outpost.

This is not the first time that such photographs from the World Heritage site have gone viral. In January, a similar video drew the rounds on social media prompting the Kaziranga National Park authorities to assure action. However, two months since, the situation remains the same.

"Who is responsible for this ugliness and whose duty is it to keep the place clean? Is this how we are projecting a World Heritage site?" questioned Mrinal Saikia, MLA of Khumtai, while speaking to Republic Media Network.

Condition of Kaziranga National Park raises concerns

Thronged by lakhs of tourists every year, the present unhygienic condition at the very entrance of the park has drawn condemnation from tourists as well as concerned citizens.

"After a gap of 2-3 years, which was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things in our industry were gradually improving. However, if the authorities at Kaziranga National Park, who charges huge amount from the tourists don't maintain basic hygiene, it not only brings shame to the state but is also a big turn-off for tourists," said a tour operator who doesn't want to be named.

Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage site, is famous for its one-horned rhino. The national park grabbed headlines at the beginning of this year for recording zero cases of rhino poaching in over two decades.