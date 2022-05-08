Assam's Rupsi airport handles over 700 flights in first year of ops

Guwahati, May 8 (PTI) Rupsi airport in Assam's Dhubri district, which was re-developed under Regional Connectivity Scheme -- UDAN, completed a year of operation on Sunday.

The airport handled over 700 flights and more than 26,000 passengers during the period, a statement said.

Hemang Arora, the officer-in-charge of the airport, said passenger response has been very encouraging.

"Rupsi airport handled 744 flights with a total passenger footfall of 26,181 in its first year of operations. It has provided connectivity to the region which has boosted tourism and trade," he said.

Initially, flights used to operate at the airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Now, flights connecting Guwahati and Kolkata operate on all days, except Mondays.

Sweets and gifts were distributed among the passengers, airport staff, stakeholders and their family members on the first anniversary of operations, the statement said.

Rupsi airport in lower Assam is a World War II era airstrip, which is operated and maintained by the Airports Authority of India. It is spread over 337 acres and has a terminal building of 3,500 sq mt with a peak passenger handling capacity of 250.

It has a single runway with two parking bays for ATR-72 type aircraft.

The airport is catering to maximum passengers from Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara and Bongaigaon districts of Assam, and Cooch Behar and Aliduarpur districts of West Bengal, besides parts of Bhutan. PTI SSG SOM SOM

