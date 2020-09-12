Assaulted Navy Veteran Seeks CM Uddhav's Resignation; Reminds Him Of Cartoonist Balasaheb

A day after being assaulted by Shiv Sena goons, Navy veteran Madan Sharma, demanded that CM Uddhav Thackeray tender his resignation if he is unable to control the law and order situation in the state. Sharma who was being discharged from Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital held Thackeray responsible if any untoward situation occurred to him or his family. Sharma's assailants - which include two Sena shakha chiefs have been granted bail, earlier in the day.

Madan Sharma: "CM must resign"

"Uddhav Thackerayji, if you can't control law and order then resign, let the public decide which government can handle it. Those (assailaints out on bail) are infuriated - hence I ask the CM to arrange for security to me and my family. Uddhav Thackerayji along with his party must apologise to the nation and ensure such an incident must not repeat," he said. Talking of Rajnath Singh's call, he added,"Defence minister talked to me and condemned the attack, assuring that all help will be given."

Rajnath Singh dials assaulted Navy veteran; condemns Shiv Sena goons' deplorable attack

When enquired about his health, he said, "I am injured and under severe stress. What happened to me- a senior citizen and Navy veteran was unfortunate. They called me to talk and started beating me inspite of me telliing I am a military officer. People who are promoting such acts are wrong. After they beat me, they sent police to arrest me. If local MLAs had not helped me I might not have been here as the police might have beaten me up in custody." He added, "I can see partially through my eye and am in pain. I wished to stay here for 3-4 days, but due to COVID-19 situation I don't want to stay here."

Andhra: Collector orders arrest of Guntur doctor for raising COVID concerns at review meet

Navy veteran reminds CM of cartoonist Balasaheb

Sharma also said that the Whatsapp group where he forwarded the cartoon had several high-profile ministers - none of whom had raised any objections. Alleging that the ongoing tiff between actress Kangana Ranaut and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had been the reason behind his attack, he claimed that the police may have been pressurised to grant bail to the assailaints. Reminding Thackeray of his father- Balasaheb's skill as a cartoonist, he said that the cartoon had been misinterpreted.

"It is the frustration due to it (Kangana Ranaut tiff) which has been meted upon me. The group had several high profile ministers and nobody raised any objection over the cartoon," he said. He added,"Balasaheb Thackeray was a great cartoonist. I used to always see his cartoons first in any newspaper. Via cartoons several issues are highlighted. The cartoonist (of the Whatsapp forward) must be awarded and the meaning which was good has been misinterpreted."

Navy veteran attacked: Shiv Sena shakha chiefs, 4 others get bail within 24-hour of arrest

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Two Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs arrested for assaulting Navy veteran after complaint

Earlier in the day, six Shiv Sena goons - including two Sena Shakha chiefs were granted bail for allegedly attacking 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma. The bail comes within 24-hours of arrest, and Mumbai Police has reportedly said that the sections on which they were charged were bailable offence and hence bail was granted. Mumbai police on Friday night, arrested six people - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre and four others. All have been granted bail now.