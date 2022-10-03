Assembly By-election 2022 Schedule For 7 Seats Across 6 States Released; Check Dates Here

On Monday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates for bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states. The Election Commission of India informed that the polling will be held on November 3, while the counting will take place on November 6. Notably, bypolls will be held in Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

The Election Commission of India in a notice said that electronic voting machines will be used for these elections.

Election Commission announces assembly bypoll dates

As per the ECI statement, the last date for the issue of Gazette Notification is October 7, and the last date for the nominations is October 14. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 15, the statement further read. In the ECI report, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is October 17.

According to the Election Commission, the model code of conduct will be implemented in all these seats from October 7. These elections are to be held in Maharashtra's Andheri East, Bihar's Mokama and Gopalganj, Haryana's Adampur, Telangana's Manugod, Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarnath, and Odisha's Dhamnagar (Reserved) seats.