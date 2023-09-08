Bypolls Results LIVE: Congress Celebrates JMM Candidate's Victory In Dumri Bypoll

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representational
"The BJP may not have won the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal but we are grateful to all the voters and karyakartas, who ensured that BJP holds on to it’s vote share, despite a hostile and oppressive TMC regime," BJP IT cell incharge Amit Malviya posted on X.
The BJP may not have won the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal but we are grateful to all the voters and karyakartas, who ensured that BJP holds on to it's vote share, despite a hostile and oppressive TMC regime.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 8, 2023
The marginal win for the ruling TMC, just before the…
The marginal win for the ruling TMC, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is an indication of times ahead. Both Mamata Banerjee and her heir apparent were invested in the bypoll, but still could barely scrape through! People are fed up with her regressive politics, which thrives on blocking central Govt schemes (for example Ayushman Bharat, CSC), corruption (NREGA, PM Aawas, job for cash etc) and cut money," his post further read.
"West Bengal will deliver a crushing blow to Mamata Banerjee in 2024," he further said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday congratulated his party candidate Sudhakar Singh, who is leading in Ghosi Assembly bypolls by a huge margin, saying that this is a "victory" of the INDIA bloc and that it will continue in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
महिलाओं ने जिस प्रकार घोसी में सपा की जीत के लिए वोट डाला है, उसके लिए सबको बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 8, 2023
ये भाजपा सरकार में लगातार बढ़ती महंगाई और लगातार घटती कमाई की दोहरी मार झेल रहे परिवारों का आक्रोश है, जिसने वोट बनकर भाजपा को हराया है। pic.twitter.com/3IgMyLbuG5
According to the Election Commission of India, the Samajwadi Party candidate is leading by over 30,000 votes and has garnered over 88,000 votes, in the latest trends. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dara Singh Chauhan, who is trailing, has received only 38.67 per cent vote share.
The assembly by-election results for seven seats in six states declared on Friday were a mixed bag for the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, with the saffron party bagging three seats and one each going to Congress, JMM and TMC, while the Samajwadi Party was also poised to win one seat.
The BJP retained the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhanpur in Tripura and wrested Boxanagar assembly seat from CPI(M) in the northeastern state, where the INDIA alliance parties had joined hands, but lost the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Tap here to read more.
"I thank the people of Dhupguri for reposing faith in us and voting decisively in our favour in the critical by-election to the Assembly constituency. People in North Bengal have been with us, and trust our strategy of growth, inclusiveness and empowerment," CM Mamata Banerjee posted on X. "Bengal has shown its mandate, and soon INDIA too will show its preference."
I thank the people of Dhupguri for reposing faith in us and voting decisively in our favour in the critical by-election to the Assembly constituency.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 8, 2023
People in North Bengal have been with us, and trust our strategy of growth, inclusiveness and empowerment.
Bengal has shown its…
Congress workers and Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur celebrate JMM Minister Bebi Devi's victory in Dumri bypoll Minister Bebi Devi belongs to JMM party who got about 1,35,480 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 1,18,380 votes.
#WATCH | Ranchi: Congress workers and Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur celebrate JMM Minister Bebi Devi's victory in Dumri bypoll— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
Minister Bebi Devi belongs to JMM party. pic.twitter.com/Z75PHdqXX2
Criticising the state party leadership's failure to fix the organisational gaps for the defeat in the Dhupguri by-poll, party national secretary Anupam Hazra Friday called for "proper" self-assessment and fixing of the lacunae ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.
The ruling TMC wrested the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday from the BJP in the September 5 by-election.
TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, a college professor, won the seat by over 4,000 votes against BJP's Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. CPI (M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, backed by Congress, was at a distant third spot.
"I think it is high time that there is proper self-assessment and organisational gaps are fixed ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. We should take measures to fix our lacunae at the earliest," Hazra told PTI.
Former BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said it is "quite natural" and generally so that the party in power in the state wins by-polls.
"But at the same time we must also have some sort of self assessment regarding the results," he said. State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, however, said the party will react to the election result in the evening after a thorough discussion within the party.
With the defeat in Dhupguri, the BJP has lost all by-elections since its 2021 assembly poll defeat and the official number of seats of the party in the state assembly comes has down to 74 from the 77. Six BJP MLAs have switched to the TMC but are yet to resign.
JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday by defeating AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by over 17,000 votes, according to a district administration official.
The JMM candidate who is also the INDIA block nominee got about 1,35,480 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 1,18,380 votes, the official said.
Bebi Devi is the the wife former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto, whose death in April necessitated the by-election. She termed her victory as a 'true tribute' to Mahto who had represented the seat since 2004. The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh eligible voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes.
The BJP on Friday retained the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand with its candidate Parwati Dass defeating Congress' Basant Kumar by more than 2,400 votes.
Dass polled 33,247 votes while Kumar got 30,842 votes, Bageshwar District Magistrate and returning officer Anuradha Pal said. The BJP won by 2,405 votes, she declared. Bypoll to the seat was held on September 5 with 55.44 per cent of the electorate casting their vote.
Parwati Dass, who won the seat, is wife of the late Chandan Ram Dass whose death in April this year had necessitated the bypoll. Her husband had been winning the seat consecutively since 2007. This is the fifth time in a row that the BJP has bagged the seat. The three other candidates in the fray have all lost their deposits
TMC won the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district from BJP in bypoll. TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, a college professor, won the seat by over 4,000 votes. His nearest rival was BJP's Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, they said.
CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, who was backed by the Congress, was at a distant third spot, they added. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the people of Dhupguri embraced politics of development over hatred and bigotry.
The Congress party has registered a massive victory in the by-election for the Puthuppally constituency in Kerala, with Chandy Oommen defeating the nearest rival Jaick C Thomas of Communist Party of India (Marxist) with over 36,000 votes. Chandy Oomen has surpassed his father, Senior Chandy’s, record of holding the highest winning margin of 33,255 in the 2011 Assembly elections.
Congress’ candidate Advocate Chandy Oomen has secured 78098 votes against CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas who garnered 41644. The BJP stood third with its candidate Ligin Lal getting 6447 votes. The by-election was necessitated after the death of Oommen Chandy, a seasoned Congress leader and father of Chandy Oommen.The seat has witnessed 72.91% voter turnout.
The BJP on Friday morning was leading in both assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district where bypolls were held, according to the Election Commission.
After four rounds of counting, BJP's Tafajjal Hossain was leading by 25,478 votes in the Boxanagar seat. CPI(M) candidate Mizan Hossain was at the second spot.
In the Dhanpur seat, BJP's Bindu Debnath was ahead by 14,384 votes after four rounds of counting. CPI(M)'s Kaushik Chanda was trailing.
The counting of votes began at 8 am, and six rounds of counting will be held in the two seats. The polling for the by-elections was held on September 5. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.
The counting was being held at the Sonamura Girls' School amid tight security.
Alleging large-scale rigging during the polling and inaction by the Election Commission, the opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the counting of votes. The two seats are witnessing a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, not fielding any candidates.
Sepahijala's District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said all steps have been taken to complete the counting smoothly and transparently.
"Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peace during the counting and after the counting," he told PTI.
The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat.
The Boxanagar seat has 66 per cent minority voters of a total of 43,087 electors.
The Dhanpur constituency, once considered a stronghold of the Left, has over 8,000 tribal voters of the total 50,346 electors. The BJP won the seat for the first time in the assembly polls held seven months ago.
The BJP has 31 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, and its ally IPFT has one member. On the other side, the opposition Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs, CPI(M) has 10 and the Congress has three MLAs.
Congress candidate Chandy Oommen is leading from Puthuppally in Kerala, BJP candidate Tafajjal Hossain is leading from Boxanagar in Tripura and BJP candidate Parwati Dass is leading from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, AJSU candidate Yashoda Devi is leading from Dumri in Jharkhand, and BJP candidate Bindu Debnath from Dhupguri in West Bengal is leading, in initial trends as per Election Commission.
The counting of votes polled in the bypoll held in Puthuppally constituency here, which saw an intense battle between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, began on Friday morning.
The election is being seen as politically significant as the Congress aims to retain its traditional stronghold while the ruling CPI (M) wants to make new inroads by clinching it, as the bypoll comes a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The voting for the seat left vacant by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy was held on September 5.
The counting which was supposed to begin at 8 am at the special counting station set up at a local college here was delayed for a few minutes.
Postal and service ballots were taken for counting in the first round.
An initial trend is expected to be known within some hours, Election Commission sources said.
UDF's Chandy Oommen, LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas and BJP's G Lijin Lal were trying their political luck in Puthuppally.
The total number of booths in Puthuppally was 182, and the counting of votes in the electronic voting machines would be conducted in 13 rounds, EC sources said.
As many as 74 counting officials were on duty on the counting day, while 32 CAPF personnel and a 12-member armed battalion were deployed for security at the counting station.
The constituency, located near this town, witnessed a war of words for the past few weeks as the September 5 by-election was a prestigious battle for both the ruling and opposition fronts in the state.
On Tuesday, 72.86 per cent of the total registered 1,76,412 voters had cast their vote, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.
The number of voters who turned up to exercise their franchise during the by-election for the Puthuppally Assembly seat was slightly lower than the around 74 per cent turnout seen in the 2021 state assembly polls.
The assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Chandy, who represented the constituency in Kottayam district for more than five decades without any break until his demise on July 18.
In the present composition of the 2021 Kerala Assembly with a total of 140 seats, the ruling LDF has 99, the UDF has 40 with one seat vacant- Puthuppally.
Counting of votes began a few minutes after 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district amid tight security, officials said.
The delay of around 10 minutes happened as official formalities took some time to complete amid heavy rains in the area, they said.
The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes, they said.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the state's Education Minister, in April. He had been representing the seat since 2004.
The JMM has fielded Mahto's wife Bebi Devi as the candidate of the INDIA bloc, while the AJSU Party has nominated Yashoda as the NDA candidate.
The state's ruling coalition is hopeful of retaining the seat riding on the emotional wave over Mahto's death.
The NDA is also hopeful of bagging the constituency with its campaign mainly focussing on the allegations of failures of the JMM-led government in the state.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has also fielded a candidate in the seat, which mainly witnessed a contest between JMM and the AJSU Party. Owaisi himself campaigned for party candidate Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi, hoping to make inroads in the state.
The counting of votes for the Ghosi assembly bypoll -- being seen as the first major electoral clash between the NDA and opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A -- got underway at 8 am Friday, officials said.
More than 50 per cent of the total electorates in the assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district cast their votes in the polling held on Tuesday.
Ghosi had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 in the last year's assembly elections.
According to the Election Commission of India, the final voting percentage recorded in the September 5 assembly bypolls was 50.77 per cent.
The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 UP Assembly polls, from the Samajwadi Party in July. He returned to the BJP and was fielded by the party in the bypoll.
The SP has fielded Sudhakar Singh.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chauhan defeated BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Rajbhar by a margin of 22,216 votes.
In the bypoll, Chauhan is being supported by NDA partners Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, a former SP ally.
On the other hand, SP candidate Sudhakar Singh has received support from INDIA bloc constituents -- the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, AAP, CPI(ML)-Liberation and Suheldev Swabhiman Party.
The bypoll will have no bearing on the BJP government, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the 403-member state assembly. However, its outcome could be an indicator of what is in store for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.
Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha.
A total of 10 candidates were in the fray. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has not fielded any candidate in the bypoll.
The counting of votes in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Friday, officials said.
The votes are being counted at the Bageshwar Degree College where 14 tables have been set up and 130 polling personnel are on the job, Bageshwar District Magistrate Anuradha Pal said.
Polling to the reserved SC seat in the Kumaon Division was held on September 5 when 55.44 per cent of the nearly 1.2 lakh voters exercised the franchise.
The seat fell vacant after the death of MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. He represented the constituency four times since 2007.
There are five candidates in the fray, including Das' wife Parvati Das of the BJP, Basant Kumar of the Congress, Bhagvati Prasad of the Samajwadi Party, Arjun Dev of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Bhagwat Kohli of the Uttarakhand Parivartan Party.
The seat has seen straight contests between arch rivals BJP and Congress in successive elections over the years.
The BJP is in power in Uttarakhand with a two-thirds majority so the results of this by-election will not have any bearing on the government.
But political observers feel that it will be a referendum on the Dhami government's decisions like the formation of an expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code, enacting stricter laws on forced conversion and on irregularities recruitment examinations, and a crackdown against illegal encroachments.
The BJP has 46 MLAs in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly, the Congress has 19, while two are from the Bahujan Samaj Party and two are independents.
One seat is vacant for which the by-election was held.
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district amid tight security, officials said.
The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded, they said.
The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University.
"The counting of votes began at 8 am. There is a three-tier security around the venue of the counting," an election official said.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray on July 25.
The ruling TMC has fielded college professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, while the BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. The CPI(M) has fielded folk singer Ishwar Chandra Roy, and the Congress supported him.
Kerala is also anxiously waiting for the result of the Puthuppally bypoll which saw an intense battle between the UDF and LDF to fill the seat left vacant by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.
The constituency, located in the southern Kottayam district, witnessed a war of words for the past few weeks as the September 5 by-election was a prestigious battle for both the ruling and opposition fronts in the state.
According to Election Commission sources, the counting of votes is being done at the special counting station in the Baselius College. Postal and service ballots would be counted first.
The total number of booths in Puthuppally was 182, and the counting of votes in the electronic voting machines would be conducted in 13 rounds.
The Left Front, led by the CPM, declared that it will not participate in the vote counting since it claimed that the Election Commission did not take action to stop widespread rigging in the Tripura by-elections. On Tuesday, Sepahijala district by-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats were held. In the two seats, an average turnout of 86.50 percent was noted. The Left Front claimed that there was widespread election tampering during the voting.
The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states including Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, begins.
In Jharkhand, I.N.D.I.A bloc and NDA candidates are keeping their fingers crossed ahead of the counting to Dumri assembly bypolls. The counting centre has been set up at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, an election official said.
"In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise," Giridih Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer Naman Priesh Lakra told PTI.
"Central Armed Police Force and various wings of Jharkhand police have been deployed to ensure free and fair counting," he said.
Around 65 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters had exercised their franchise.