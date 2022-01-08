Assembly Elections 2022: EC Encourages Use Of CVIGIL To Report Corruption, MCC Violations

While unveiling the schedule of Assembly Elections 2022, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday called on people to use ‘cVIGIL’ mobile application to clamp down any breach in the model code of conduct. He also said that within 100 minutes of registering a complaint on the app, such as distribution of money and freebies, the ECI officials would reach the site of offence.

“Our cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of the offence,” said the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Mentioning the Information Technology (IT) tools that are put in place for the upcoming elections, CEC Chandra said the following:

SUVIDHA app: EC chief said that "Each political party/candidate shall furnish an undertaking in the application form (under Suvidha) that it shall abide by all the extant instructions/guidelines." The app will allow the political parties to fix their campaign areas, ask for grounds. He added that parties will not have to go to any office to do the same.

PWD app: For differently-abled people, the Chief Election Commissioner of India noted that they can use the PWD app. The concerned individuals can ask for wheelchairs, free transportations and other facilities that they require "so that they can facilitate their movement to the polling stations".

cVIGIL app: Calling it the "most important" application, Chandra emphasised the participation of the public to ensure secure elections through reporting any misconduct on the cVIGIL app of the Election Commission. He pledged that action against any incident reported on the app would be taken within 100 minutes.

The poll body held a press conference on Saturday to announce the dates of the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. Additionally, in the wake of Omicron spread in the country, Chandra also said that no physical rally, roadshow, padayatra, cycle/motorbike rallies or similar on-ground campaigning is allowed till January 15. EC chief said, “No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly.”

EC takes measures to ramp up women participation

ECI chief announced separate measures to ramp up women participation in the upcoming Assembly Elections and also for arrangements for voting by the specially-abled. "A total of 18.34 crore electors will take part in these elections, out of which 8.55 crore are women," said Sushil Chandra. He further added, “More than 1 lakh polling stations are covered by cameras. Also, nearly 900 observers have been deployed to keep a watch on the field. EC has directed that all the people on election duty will have to be double vaccinated. All the election officers will be treated as the frontline workers, and they will be given the booster dose. Gloves, sanitisers, everything to be there.”

"In view of covid concerns - polling time has been increased by 1 hour," the Chief Election Commissioner added. It is to note that the 2022 Assembly Elections in all five states will be conducted in total and combined with seven phases. Uttar Pradesh assembly election to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Manipur Assembly elections are to be held in two phases from February 27 and March 3. Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa Assembly elections will be held in one phase on February 14.

Image: PTI/Facebook@ECI