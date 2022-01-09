Assembly Elections 2022: 'Polls A Chance To Change Country', Kejriwal Tells AAP Workers

Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, January 9, addressed his party workers virtually to discuss the party's election campaign. This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies, and processions amid the COVID surge.

Arvind Kejriwal in his address said, "For AAP, an election is not a medium to change govt but it is a chance to bring about a change in society & the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realize that you are performing a patriotic task".

According to Kejriwal, AAP is not here to change the government but to change the system for the welfare of people. He urged his party workers to enquire about the wellbeing of the family when they go for a door-to-door campaign and if anything is needed then ensure their problems are resolved.

"Election Commission has allowed door-to-door campaigning. You should go door-to-door from today itself. When you meet people, tell me about good works done by Delhi Govt. We don't have to say anything negative against any party. We have to run only a positive campaign," the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal added that this election will be the election of a big change in the politics of the country.

EC announces COVID protocol for Assembly Elections 2022

Considering the COVID situation in the country, the Election Commission of India has decided that roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies, and processions will not be allowed till January 15. A decision on the same will be taken after reviewing the situation in the coming days and further restrictions will be announced.

CEC Sushil Chandra stated, "No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly."

Also, a maximum of five people are allowed for the door-to-door campaign with the specific undertaking.

Five other states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab will go for elections this year. A total of 690 assembly seats will be at stake during the 2022 elections. Except for Punjab which has a Congress government, all other poll-bound states have the BJP in power.

(Image: ANI)