Assets Worth Over Rs 2.65 Cr Found At Premises Of AIIMS, Bhopal Deputy Director: CBI

The CBI on Monday claimed to have found assets worth over Rs 2.65 crore during searches at the premises of AIIMS, Bhopal Deputy Director Dhirendra Singh who was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs two lakh.

The agency said it has recovered Rs.6.75 lakh (approx) in cash, Rs 1.11 crore in bank deposits in various accounts in the name of the accused and his family members, besides Mutual Fund and shares worth Rs 79.20 lakh.

In addition, gold coins and a bar of 465 grams worth over Rs 21 lakh (approximately as per present rates) and documents related to properties have also been seized by the agency, officials said.

Singh was arrested for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs two lakh for clearing payment of pending bills on account of supplies of medicines and other consumables made to AIIMS, Bhopal by the complainant, they said.

He was sent to CBI custody till October 1, they said.

The complainant, a chemist, who supplied medicines and hospital consumables to the AIIMS had approached the CBI alleging that Deputy Director (administration) Singh had asked for five percent 'commission' or Rs 2 lakh to clear bills of Rs 40 lakh.

Singh was allegedly caught red-handed on September 25 while receiving Rs one lakh of the total bribe amount, the CBI had said in a statement.

Following the arrest, the CBI sleuths had carried out searches at his premises.

