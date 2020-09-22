ASSOCHAM Survey Finds: 74% People Want To Continue WFH Even After COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) revealed an interesting survey report which stated that most number of employees would like to continue work-from-home (WFH) setting even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This survey was conducted by Primus Partners for the business chamber in 8 major cities of India- Mumbai, Delhi. Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. As per the survey results, 74 per cent of the regular working staff in the companies wish to continue with WFH arrangement even after the Coronavirus is gone.

'Lack of confidence in public transport' is one of the biggest reasons why people want to continue with WFH setting after COVID-19 as well. All though all the states have started have fully resumed the public transport services including buses and metro trains, people are still doubtful to use them. The survey also revealed that amid COVID-19, 73 per cent of the people would prefer to use their own transport while 21 per cent will continue to use public transport. ASSOCHAM secretary-general, Deepak Sood said that WFH arrangement has neither helped the employees nor the companies. The survey highlights how companies have benefited from letting their employees work from home because operational cost including transport and office space rental has been reduced.

“Technology has enabled the WFH (as) a feasible proposition,” a news website quoted A as saying. “While it is early days to assess how exactly things would pan out, remote working has its own opportunities and even challenges. We need to adjust fast to this paradigm,” he added.

The survey also gave the example of an IT firm that has recruited over 100 employees from tier-2 cities like Indore, Bhopal, Vijayawada, Chandigarh and Patna. The company has decided that all the new employees will follow the WFH model as it will help open new opportunities for tier-2 cities. This decision will also help to reduce the civic load in metro cities.

COVID-19 outbreak in India

As the Coronavirus cases continue to surge globally, India has recorded in total 55,62,663 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which, 44,97,867 people have recovered while 88,935 have died. As per the latest MOHFW reports, in the past 24 hours, 75083 new cases and 1053 new deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 9,75,861. According to ICMR's latest tweet, 6,53,25, 779 COVID-19 tests have been performed in India until September 21.

