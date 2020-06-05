'Asymptomatic Patients Need Not Worry If They Don't Feel Symptoms': CSIR's Rakesh Mishra

Rakesh Mishra, Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, on Thursday said that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients not need be worried if they do not feel any of the symptoms. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2.17 lakh on Thursday with a record number of over 9,000 new cases reported and several states reporting their highest one-day surge.

'No need to worry'

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Mishra said, "It might happen that some people do not feel any symptoms of coronavirus. These asymptomatic patients need not be afraid. As long as you don't feel any symptom there is no problem. There is a distinct clade A3i that is predominant in Southeast Asia. This strain has not come from China but from other Southeast Asian countries."

"It may have originated in the middle of February, maybe in China or somewhere else. A3i has four different mutations. There are four sequences, three of them actually change protein in the virus. In India, more than 40% of all patients are of this clade. The first major clade is A2a clade which is in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other parts and is close to 50%," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the UK-led Global Vaccine Summit organised by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered India's support in producing vaccines at a low cost. This assumes significance in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed 3,83,872 lives all over the world. So far, there is no vaccine to cure the novel coronavirus. PM Modi emphasised that the Gavi was not just an alliance but a symbol of global solidarity. Moreover, he cited India's track record of immunisation.

PM Modi also highlighted that India had donated to the Gavi despite being eligible for financial support. The PM reiterated the country's solidarity with the rest of the world amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Thereafter, he conveyed his best wishes for the success of Gavi. India pledged 15 million US dollars to the Gavi.

