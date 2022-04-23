At 194, Maha logs highest COVID-19 cases in day after March 25; one dead

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in one day after March 25, and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,76,697 and the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said.

On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, with 26,694 more tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total number of tests passed the 8 crore mark since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and reached 8,00,19,353.

The lone COVID-19 fatality was reported from Pune city, the official said.

With 141 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,27,996 with the recovery rate hovering at 98.11 per cent. The case positivity rate is 9.84 per cent, the official said.

Maharashtra is now left with 869 active cases, he added.

Mumbai reported 72 cases, the highest in the state in a day, 52 in Pune city and 13 in its neighbouring city Pimpri Chinchwad.

Mumbai circle, which includes Mumbai and neighbouring cities and districts, reported 92 cases followed by 81 infects from the Pune circle, he said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 194; fresh fatality 1; cumulative cases 78,76,697, toll 1,47,832, active cases: 869, tests conducted: 26,694. PTI ND NSK NSK

