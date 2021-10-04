At 2,026, Maha Logs Lowest COVID-19 Cases After Feb 2; 26 Die, 5,389 Recover

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,026 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after February 2, and 26 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 65,62,514 and the death toll to 1,39,233, a health department official said.

On February 2, Maharashtra had reported 1,927 COVID-19 cases.

As compared to Sunday, when Maharashtra reported 2,692 COVID-19 cases and 41 fatalities, the state witnessed a marginal dip in the count of infections as well as deaths due to coronavirus infection.

With 5,389 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 63,86,059, leaving the state with 33,637 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.31 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,15,450 new tests, the cumulative number of samples tested in Maharashtra went up to 5,93,37,713, the official said.

On Monday, nine districts and four municipal corporations in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 case.

At 339, Mumbai reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra and two fatalities, the official said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 657 COVID-19 cases, followed by 650 cases in the Pune region.

Nashik region reported 414 new cases, Kolhapur region 192, Latur region 58, Aurangabad region 42, Akola region eight and Nagpur region five cases.

Among the 26 COVID-19 fatalities from the eight regions, the highest 15 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by seven deaths in the Kolhapur region and four in the Mumbai region, the official said.

Notably, Nashik, Latur , Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities.

Pune city reported 129 new cases and six fatalities. Among 33,637 active patients in Maharashtra, Pune district has the highest number of 8,839 active cases, the official said.

Among the 63,86,059 recovered patients in the state, the highest 11,16,140 recoveries are from the Pune district.

As many as 2,40,088 people are in home quarantine across Maharashtra and 1,355 others are in institutional quarantine, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,62,514, new cases 2,026, total deaths 1,38,962, fresh deaths 26, total recoveries 1,39,233, active cases 33,637, total tests conducted 5,93,37,713.

