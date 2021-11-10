At 42, Gujarat's Daily Count Of COVID-19 Cases Crosses 40-mark After Nearly Four Months; 36 Recover

For the first time in nearly the last four months, the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 40-mark on Wednesday but no fatality was reported while 36 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the addition of 42 fresh cases, the tally of infections in Gujarat reached 8,26,826. The last time the state had reported more than 40 cases in a day was on July 14, when 41 infections were recorded.

The COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 10,090. Gujarat had last reported a death due to the coronavirus infection on July 1.

With 36 patients being discharged during the day in Gujarat, the number of recoveries rose to 8,16,521, leaving the state with 215 active cases, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported 16 new cases, the highest in Gujarat in the day. Surat and Valsad reported five cases each, Vadodara four, while Junagadh, Morbi and Rajkot added two infections each. Anand, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Kutch and Tapi reported one case each, it said.

A total of 4.09 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, which raised the number of the total doses administered so far in Gujarat to 7.28 crore.

No new cases or recovery was reported from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. The UT has so far reported 10,654 cases, 10,650 recoveries, and four fatalities, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,826, new cases 42, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,521, active cases 215, people tested so far - figures not released.

