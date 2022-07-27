At 'Ammo India' Conference, Rajnath Singh Exhorts Need For 'self-reliant Ammunition Base'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged for self-reliance in the defence sector and also urged the private sector to work with the government in catering to the ammunition needs of the armed forces. He was attending the second Ammo India conference on military ammunition on the theme ‘Make in India opportunities and Challenges’ in New Delhi on July 27.

It’s important to mention on July 26, on the day of the Kargil Vijay Diwas - giving a further boost to self-reliance in defence, the defence acquisition council (DAC) cleared proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories.

Singh stressed on the need for ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence and so also the need for novelty in creating India’s ammunition base. “There is need to create an innovative & self-reliant ammunition base to maintain India’s national security,” further emphasising the importance of the collaboration with the private sector.

He said, “Exhorted the private sector to work with the Government in catering to the ammunition needs of the Armed Forces for enhanced preparedness.”

‘Scientific and economic development of nation reflected in ammunitions, weapons’

Rajnath Singh noted that the constant development in the field of arms and ammunition is also important for the socio-economic progress of the country apart from the security standpoint,

“Scientific & technological, as well as the economic development of a nation, is reflected in the capacity of its weapons and ammunition. The development of ammunition is crucial not only for security but also for the socio-economic progress of the country. For India to become a world power and one of the leading countries in defence production, we must move forward in the indigenous design, development & production of ammunition,” he said.

Role of private sector in strengthening the defence sector

The Defence Minister said the government understands the role of the private sector in the all-around development of the defence sector and thus various challenges and barriers on their path in contributing in the areas of ammunition and other aspects have been removed. The central government has liberalised various financial conditions to better integrate the role of the private sector - be it capping the participation of bidders, criteria of financial eligibility or the issue of credit ratings.

He exhorted the research & development establishments, start-ups, academia and individual innovators towards exploring newer avenues to cater to the needs of the armed forces.

