Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti on Friday arrived at late Amreen Bhat's residence. Speaking from the killed TV artist’s residence’s doorsteps, the PDP leader blamed the Centre for rising terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti further termed the quick retaliation in the killing as “strange” and said that dialogue with Pakistan was the “only solution”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti met with killed TV actress Amreen Bhat's family at their residence on Friday. Speaking after the meet, Mufti said that civilian killing has become a common event in the valley. Mufti further called on the Centre’s “muscular policy” and said that it was responsible for the rise in terrorism. “The government’s muscular policy, the policy of oppression, means that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir gets worse by the day,” Mufti said while speaking to the media.

“The government claims that there are no problems in J&K. Civilians are being killed daily in J&K. The government is letting people die because it is a Muslim majority state,” Mufti said while accusing the BJP-led Central government for terrorist attacks in the region. Furthermore, the PDP leader also termed the security forces’ quick retaliation to the terrorists as being ‘strange’.

“It is strange that they claim to have killed the terrorists responsible within 24 hours of the event,” the former J&K CM said. Furthermore, speaking from outside Armeen Bhat’s residence, Mufti batted for peace talks with Pakistan and called it the “only solution” to resolve rising terrorism in the region. She said that the “J&K issue can only be solved with dialogue.” Mufti on Thursday had expressed her sympathies over the killing of the TV actress and had questioned the government, “What will it take for the Centre to end this bloodshed?”

Amreen Bhat's killers shot dead in Awantipora encounter

Amreen Bhat, a 35-year-old TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was injured by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, May 25. Following the murder, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday, May 26.

Two newly joined LeT terrorists were identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, resident of Hafroo Chadoora of Budgam and Farhan Habib, resident of Hakripora of Pulwama. Following the encounter, J&K IGP Vijay Kumar said, “Both terrorists had killed the TV artist Amreen Bhat on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines, and a pistol recovered.” The killers, who tried to flee after Bhat’s killing were trapped in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

