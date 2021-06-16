Last Updated:

At ASEAN Meet, Rajnath Singh Calls For 'free, Open And Inclusive Order In Indo-Pacific'

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at ASEAN Defense Ministers' meeting where he talked about several topics including combating terrorism.

At the 15th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' meeting on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh hailed the nation for its commitment to 'combat financing of terrorism' as a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Defence Minister also called for 'free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific'. The meeting was attended by 10 ASEAN member countries and eight dialogue partners including Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained India's approach towards dealing with new challenges emerging to internal peace and security. 

"New challenges to internal peace and security is emerging. India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws," added Rajnath Singh. 

The Defence Minister further expressed India's hopes towards Code of Conduct negotiations that will lead to outcomes that are in keeping with international law, including the UNCLOS, and no prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to these discussions.

"Maritime security challenges concern to India"

While speaking at the virtual conference, the Defence Minister spoke on the maritime challenges that concern India. Highlighting developments of South China Sea, the Singh said that it has 'attracted attention in the region and beyond'. The Defence Chief continued stating India's clear support to 'freedom of navigation, over flight, and unimpeded commerce in these international waterways'. 

While speaking about challenges faced by India, Singh also spoke on Cyber threats that are surfacing largely as a threat. 

He continued adding solutions to these threats by advising a multi-stakeholder approach, guided by democratic values, with a governance structure that is open and inclusive and secure, open and stable internet with due respect to the sovereignty of countries, for the future of cyberspace.

On the COVID-19 situation of India, Rajnath Singh stressed upon the importance of vaccination and revealed that the virus is mutating fast and testing India's capacity however the nation is emerging from its second wave with unfolded effects. 

 

