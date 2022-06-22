At BRICS Summit, PM Modi Hails India's Growth; 'We Support Innovation Across Sectors'

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the 14th BRICS Business Forum virtual summit, which is hosted by China this year. It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi attended the meeting at the invitation of China's President Xi Jinping. The theme for the 14th BRICS Summit is 'Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development'.

In his remarks, PM Modi stressed the role of BRICS and stated the role of the multilateral forum will be very important to support the world which is focussing on post-Covid recovery. He further added that the BRICS, which consists of 5 emerging economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was founded with a motive so that it could emerge as an engine of global growth.

PM Modi said, "BRICS was founded by the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the whole world is focusing on post-Covid recovery, the role of BRICS countries will once again be very important."

India supports innovation across every sector: PM Modi

Speaking about India, PM Modi stated that the country is expecting a steady growth at 7.5% this year. He further claimed the growth of 7.5% makes India the fastest growing economy across the globe, stating the reason behind the steady growth PM Modi gave credit to Indian innovators and their contribution in every sector.

PM Narendra Modi also claimed that the digital sector valuation of India will cross a 1 trillion-dollar valuation by the year 2025. Further sharing his plans for the country, the Prime Minister emphasised on 'Ease of Living' and his pet project PM Gati Shakti. He also stated that the growth in India is a technology led-growth with innovations and startups.

"India’s success is based on technology-led growth with innovation and startups. The government emphasises on ‘Ease of Living’, building infrastructure with PM Gati Shakti, digital transformation and digital economy. This year we are expecting 7.5% growth. Which makes us the fastest-growing major economy. Transformative changes are taking place in every sector of emerging New India. India supports innovation across every sector including drones, green energy and space. By 2025, India's digital sector value will cross $1 trillion valuations," PM Modi said.

Top security officials of BRICS nations met earlier in June

The senior security officials from the BRICS countries met for an extensive discussion and came to an agreement on matters including bolstering multilateralism and global governance before the BRICS Presidents' summit on June 23. They also spoke on how to deal with fresh security problems and threats.

The 12th meeting of the BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security was attended on Wednesday by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Doval unequivocally advocated for increasing anti-terrorism cooperation throughout the conference.