At COVID Meet With PM, Punjab Health Minister To Demand Lifting Age Bar For Vaccinations 

Just hours ahead of the CM meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID situation, the Punjab state government has decided to put demand to lift the age bar for COVID-19 vaccination. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that two major demands would be raised in the Prime Minister's meeting that vaccination should be allowed to all age groups and another is to allocate more vaccination to the state. He added that vaccination to all age groups is necessary because the infection is spreading in the state and the situation is getting critical every day.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu also said that the situation is worst as in the last 24 hrs. 62 deaths reported with 2993 new COVID-19 positive cases. Sidhu added that night curfew has been imposed in the entire state and also enhancing restrictions. Meanwhile, the COVID committee was decided to restrict political rallies and all public gatherings. There was another solution instead to put restrictions in the state.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that 80 percent of Covid-19 cases in Punjab has UK variant of the virus and asserted that the reasons behind the surge in fresh infections could be marriages, local body elections, and farmer protests.

Over the allegations of Union Heath Minister, Sidhu said that vaccination drive is happening in a smooth manner. He added that we are to demand to allot more vaccinations just because the vaccine is being given to maximum people in the state. Sidhu said that the state is in the worst situation that cannot be ruled out but things would be under control once vaccine will be given to all age groups.

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter)