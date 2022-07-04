At Digital India Exhibit, PM Modi Meets Girl Who Reunited With Mother Using Aadhaar Card

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while touring the stalls on display during the Digital India week in Gandhinagar on July 4, came across a girl who narrated the story about how her Aadhaar card helped reunite with her family after she lost her way and got separated from her mother at a railway station. She got reunited two years after staying with a social organisation.

The girl in a brief talk with the Prime Minister said she was separated from her mother while travelling with to her uncle's house.

"I was taken to a social organisation in Sitapur by a person who met me at the railway station, after staying at his house for 2-3 days. I stayed there for 2 years. From there, i was switched to another organisation in Lucknow. A team from Aadhaar (UIDAI) had come to generate the card for the children in the organisation however it was found i already had an Aadhaar card. Subsequently, i spoke with my uncle and that's how i could go back to my family."

PM Modi meets 11-year-old divyang

PM Modi also met Prathamesh Sinha, who called himself as 'brand ambassador' of Thinkerbell Labs. He also demonstrated the company's product, a Braille self-learning device. The PM was awestruck by the confidence of the 11-year-old boy, who called himself the brand ambassador.

He also referred about this interaction at his speech later in the programme and said, "When I met the boy, he introduced himself as the Brand ambassador of his company. When I meet such people, I become more confident that this country is unstoppable and will fulfill all its dreams."

Image: ANI