At Event, BJP Indore MP Calls 'Netaji' Chandrashekhar Azad; Gets Correction Wrong Too

In a major goof-up, BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani while addressing a crowd on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, called him "Netaji Chandrashekhar Azad", however, he quickly corrected himself and said "Chandra Shekhar Bose". This comes after the Centre ordered that Netaji's birthday will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas and events were organised all across the country. A major controversy broke out in West Bengal where PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee was present after the crowd chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

In the video, Shankar Lalwani can be seen saying, "He has worked for the country and when Britishers started troubling him, he formed Azad Hind Fauj. He played a crucial role in the freedom struggle. We are celebrating the Jayanti of such great a man - Netaji Chandrashekar Azad." But in the same breath, he attempted to correct himself and said, "Netaji Chandra Shekhar Bose."

READ | Rajib Banerjee 'still with TMC' after quitting Bengal cabinet; all eyes on 'future move'

Desh Nayak Vs Parakram Diwas

The BJP and Trinamool are currently embroiled in a battle to claim Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre announced its move ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. These moves come ahead of Bengal polls in April-May.

READ | BJP slams TMC for 'BSF helping saffron party' claim, says 'Mamata & Co insulting forces'

Meanwhile, the Mamata government has announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It has also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, build an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. Opposing the Centre's 'Parakram Diwas' announcement, CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?," adding "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?"

READ | Congress Slams BJP For 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans At Netaji Event: 'no Right To Insult Mamata'

READ | BJP's Bagga to send 1 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' postcards to CM Mamata after Netaji event row