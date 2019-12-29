At Foundation Stone-laying Of New CRPF HQ, Amit Shah Hails 'World's Bravest Armed Force'

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in New Delhi. During his address, Shah said that the CRPF is the world's bravest armed forces. Shah also mentioned that the contribution of CRPF has been significant in eradicating terrorism from the country.

Speaking to the CRPF Jawans, Shah said, "After becoming the Home Minister, I have been watching the CRPF closely. The CRPF is not only the world's largest armed force but also the world's bravest armed force. If we look at its history, many of its stories can be told. In numerous campaigns and numerous battles, 2,184 CRPF jawans have made their supreme sacrifice for the safety and honour of Mother India."

"On October 21, 1959, only 10 CRPF personnel confronted the Chinese armed forces and made their sacrifice. Hence October 21 is observed as Police Memorial Day. The decade of 80 to 90 brought many kinds of disasters within this country, be it Tripura or Punjab, by misleading the people of our country, the neighbouring country has spread terrorism in our country. I have no hesitation in saying that terrorism has been completely eradicated from these two states today, CRPF has a very significant contribution in this," he added.

Further speaking about the sacrifices made by the CRPF personnel he said, "In the blood-freezing cold, amid the uncertainties, when our soldiers were facing terrorism, no greed for medals or compulsion of duty forced them to do so. Only a sense of love and dedication towards Mother India inspired them. When CRPF is equipped with all the facilities in the headquarters, I am sure that your capacity, your suitability and your alertness will increase in all three. Which will help you in performing the duty."

Lastly, talking on the schemes given by the government Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a formula for the armed forces personnel that you protect the country, we will take care of your family and safety. The permission given to CRPF jawans to travel by air during duty has definitely boosted their morale." He continued, "We have decided that every Jawan of every armed force can spend 100 days in a year with his family so that he can also discharge social responsibilities. We are strategizing about this. We have decided to provide health test facilities to the jawans as well as their parents, wife and children. A plan is underway to give such a health card to every jawan. Ministry of Home Affairs is working on this together with AIIMS.

"CRPF also controls any riots in the country. Be it Naxal-affected area, where there is an attempt to mislead the tribal sections against development and mislead them against the government, then only CRPF faces them. Whether it is the matter of creating an impenetrable enclosure for the safety of Amarnath Yatris, providing security to the Parliament, thwarting the conspiracy to breach peace by spreading riots, CRPF has an important contribution in all these," Shah added.

