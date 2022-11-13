At G20 Summit, PM Modi To Address Challenges On Recovery From COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War

During his visit to the G20 summit in Bali, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message will focus on the looming challenges of post-pandemic recovery, the Russia-Ukraine war, energy security, food security, global health security environment, and climate challenges, among many areas.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing on Sunday, that Prime Minister will emphasise the voice of the developing world and the issues surrounding the developing world economies due to the conflict in Ukraine, according to PTI.

“PM Modi will be attending the 17th G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from tomorrow. India will hold the presidency of G20 for one year starting from December 1,” the foreign secretary said during a conference held on Nov 13.

PM Modi to focus on energy security, climate challenges & more

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry informed that the G20 countries have been facing several challenges, which include the "continuing uncertainty and challenges relating to energy security, the whole rubric of environment and climate challenges, the challenges related to food security and the problem of global health security."

Prime Minister Modi is expected to touch upon these issues, as well as the challenges pertaining to the digital space and the delivery of governance using digital platforms. This, said Kwatra, demonstrates the ‘unique competence’ of the Indian economic ecosystem.

“So, obviously when you resolve these challenges and respond to these opportunities, it has to be done in a manner that provides an important voice to the developing world. The idea is that the benefit of mitigation of these challenges and harnessing of these opportunities should go in a very large measure to the developing south also, which I think is the underlined intent of the meeting,” the Foreign Secretary of India noted. PM Modi is expected to hold three sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation, and health.

“As per the current programme, the Bali Summit comprises three working sessions at the leaders’ level where PM Modi will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, digital transmission and health," Kwatra said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also stressed at the briefing that he is "not very sure what the Prime Minister’s intervention would be." "But, I am assuming that it would be an intersecting set of all many of these elements and specific sub-sections of these elements,” he emphasised. He also acknowledged that the G20 summit is extremely significant for India as it will hold the presidency for the upcoming year starting December 1.