PM Modi Prioritises Food Security, Tech Democratisation In Opening Statement At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 Summit, presented his opening statement at the forum and stressed on an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people.

He began by congratulating Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for successfully organising the event and said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister of Japan, His Excellency Kishida, for the successful organization of the G-7 Summit."

He stated that he had some suggestions for the forum on the topic of global food security. PM Modi suggested, "To build an inclusive food system that could focus on the world's most vulnerable people, keeping marginal farmers as the priority."

At the session, he also pitched for the democratisation of technology, saying it can become a bridge between development and democracy.

He said, "There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed."

He also appealed to stregthen the global fertiliser supply chains and said, "The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation."

PM Modi also emphasised on preventing wastage of food saying it should be "our collective responsibility". "It is essential for sustainable global food security," he said.

PM on the development, technology and democracy

PM Modi also emphasised the need for focusing on development, technology and democracy together. He said, "It is necessary to democratise technology. Technology can become a bridge between development and democracy."

PM stated that the model of development must act as a way for welfare and not become a hindrance for the developing countries. He said, "I am confident that our discussions today will be useful in creating an important link between the agenda of the G20 and the G7. And will be successful in prioritising the hopes and expectations of the Global South."

PM explains the need for natural farming

At the session, he also highlighted the importance of natural farming. PM Modi said, "We can create a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers around the world. I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world."

He also said that there is a requirement to separate organic food from "fashion statement and commerce" and instead, it should be linked to nutrition and health.

Speaking about millets, about which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken before as well in his addresses, said that there should be awareness about it.

He said, "Millets simultaneously address the challenges of nutrition, climate change, water conservation and food security. Awareness should be created on this."

The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represents the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

