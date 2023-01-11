At Global Investor Summit, PM Modi Asserts 'India To Become 3rd Largest Economy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023' on Wednesday via video conferencing. Addressing the summit, the Prime Minister asserted that according to Morgan Stanley, India is moving to become the third fastest-growing economy this year as the nation has become an attractive destination for investment.

Speaking at the Global Investor Summit in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "This is because of India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals. OECD has said that India will be among the fastest-growing economies in the G20 groups this year. According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving towards becoming the world's 3rd largest economy in the next 4-5 yrs"

"The CEO of McKinsey's has said that this is not only India's decade but India's century. Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. The same optimism is also shared by global investors," he added.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that recently, a prestigious International bank conducted a survey in which they found that a majority of investors preferred India.

"Today, India is receiving record-breaking FDI. This optimism for India is driven by strong democracy, young demography and political stability. Due to this, India is taking decisions that boast ease of living and ease of doing business. Even during once in a century crisis, we took the path of reforms. India has been on the path of reform, transform, and perform since 2014. Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has imparted greater momentum to it. As a result, India has become an attractive destination for investment," PM Modi said.

Further speaking about the private sector, the Prime Minister asserted that today's New India is going ahead by also trusting its private sector and that strategic sectors like Defence, Mining and Space have been opened for the private sector.

"This summit is taking place in Madhya Pradesh at a time when India's Azadi ka Amrit Kaal has begun. Together, all of us are working for making a developed India. When we talk of a developed India, it's not just our aspiration but the resolution of every Indian," he said.