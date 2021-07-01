At India Global Forum 2021, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Speaks On Women's Empowerment

Speaking at the India Global Forum 2021, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel on Wednesday opened up about women's empowerment, their role in global Leadership, the importance of the UK and India Migration & Mobility Partnership, and also regarding the opportunities for Indian students in the United Kingdom.

Priti Patel speaks on Women's Empowerment

Priti Patel said, 'When it comes to women and women's empowerment, the role of women in leadership is really important. We are in business, politics, public life particularly post-pandemic there is so much that we can do.'

"During the pandemic, we have also been serving very very big institutional leadership positions. There is always much more to do certainly from my perspective as a Home Secretary in the British Government for the United Kingdom; there is just a raft of work taking place. I have the privilege of leading all this work," Priti Patel said.

"The work we do in terms of women and girls that is domestic abuse, some of the most personal issues that clearly affect the day-to-day some of the women of UK, British citizens. Then also to lean on to the forum like this - the Global Gender where we can affect and shape change, where we can influence even though the G7 presidency which the British Government holds right now. Too much more in terms of Global empowerment of women, developing genders in terms of economic empowerment, too much for girls in particular as our Prime Minister has a very strong agenda for girls' education. So, these are some really really important strands; something that I think will touch upon all aspects of discussions today," said Patel.

Importance of UK and India Migration & Mobility Partnership

'The Migration & Mobility Partnership is the first of its kind that has been agreed upon by the two great countries. I think first and foremost it very much speaks to the strength of our bilateral relationships as these agreements do not come out of thin air. Both governments have to work hard in the terms of delivery and the content of those agreements. Also, being someone of Indian origin, I may have few insights from the perspective as well. This relationship is one of equals and I just fundamentally believe our relationships at bilateral levels are being transformed. With the Indian Government, certainly over the last 10 years, since my party has been in government in the United Kingdom is a very personal relationship that reflects very much the relations we have with the diaspora community,' said UK Home Secy.

Priti Patel further stated, 'If I talk about what this partnership will achieve, it is about the people. The Prime Minister of India himself speaks as my Prime Minister here Borris Johnson does, very much about Global Britain--this word demonstrates the word open, the mobility partnership is very much about people-to-people ties. Students coming over here, young professionals having the opportunity to live in the UK and work here - so that's been reciprocated with BRICS also providing same opportunities. There are many other aspects that touch across the Home Affairs portfolios.'

UK- a better alternative for Young Indian talents as compared to other countries

UK Home Secy informed, 'First and foremost the bilateral relationship is the major key, the living bridge is part of that. To put this into some context, last year alone we issued 56 thousand student visas to Indian students -- that is a 13% increase from the previous year, that too during the COVID-19 pandemic which is really something.'

"I am also launching a graduate route-- basically to enable support to the studies. I have heard for the last decade, in fact for years and years every time I have been to India before I was even in the Home Office, the Prime Minister of UK has always felt personally passionate about this effectively help to bring the brightest on the best talent from India to the UK. If I can share a anecdote, if you visit the city of London you can close your eyes and almost hear every single Indian dialect being spoken and echoed which according to me is great. It speaks about the Global thirst. But these people are the Indian students who now live in, work and contribute to the economic harmony of the fabric of the UK. That's what this route will do. In the UK we pray more Indian students to not only study but also work and contribute in the long run and that speaks very much of shared values and also of the heritage of the Indian Community here", said Priti Patel.

