At Interpol General Assembly, PM Modi Sounds Biggest Rallying Cry Against Terrorism, Crime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol General Assembly that was attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

The Prime Minister spoke about India's humanitarian contribution to the world and the importance of safety and security in our society, urging intelligence agencies around the world to revive protocols and procedure. PM Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination.

Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, PM Modi stated, "India is celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2022. It is a time of looking back where we came from and where we will go. In 2023, Interpol will celebrate 100 years of founding. There is a connection between Interpol and Indian philosophy. Our Veda says 'Let noble thoughts come from all direction'. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place."

Speaking on India's contribution to world peace and global crisis, the Prime Minister added, "India is one of the top contributors towards UN peacekeeping operations. There is a unique global outlook in Indian thought. India sends brave young people at the United Nations. From climate target to COVID-19, India has fought all crisis. When nations and societies are becoming inward looking, India calls for greater world cooperation. Indian philosopher Chanakya has explained important concepts. 'Material and spiritual development in society is due to law enforcement,' said Chanakya."

'Revive protocols and procedure': PM Modi

"India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has population more than Brazil. People from all major religions live here. Hundreds of languages spoken. Kumbh Mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering, held in India. Free and fair elections take place in India. India is a case study for the world in diversity. A commemorative coin was released today. It's time the world comes together to fight terrorism. We know price of peace and security. Terrorism is also spreading through cyber threats. There is need to further develop international system," he stated.

Focussing on corruption and other crimes happenng in the society, PM Modi stated, "Corruption is a dangerous threat. Corruption has troubled many. Illegal drugs is a menace. Such crimes are in people. These are crimes against people. Probe agencies need to revive protocols and procedure. Safe and secure world is everyone's collective responsibility. Do consider visiting the National War Memorial. The place is a tribute to all those who helped keep India safe. I welcome you all to this important programme."