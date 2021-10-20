Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced the government's plan to set up 17 new Airports in Uttar Pradesh. He stated that a total of 128 airports have been set up in the country. The Kushinagar airport is built at a cost of Rs 260 crores as it becomes the ninth airport of the state and aims to increase the tourist influx in the state, spanning over 3,600 sqm.

He further lauded the progress of development projects in the state during the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport.

'17 More Airports in Uttar Pardesh': Scindia

"Under Prime Minister's vision and guidance, we have successfully set up the Kushinagar International airport. This is the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh and the government plans to set up 17 more airports in the state in the near future. In the first 70 years of India's independence, only 74 airports were there in the country. Under PM Modi's guidance, the government has successfully inaugurated 54 airports in the last seven years of his governance in the country. With this, 128 airports have been set up in the country," Scindia said while addressing an event in Kushinagar

Civil Aviation Minister added that in order to boost the airways connectivity, "The government has decided to operate direct flights from Delhi airport to Kushinagar airport for four times a week. These operations will start on November 26. We will connect directly with Kolkata and Mumbai airports as well soon."

Union Minister felicitates PM Modi

Earlier, Union Minister also felicitated Prime Minister in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries present.

UP CM Yogi ensures employment & Tourism opportunities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the opening of an international airport in Kushinagar will create a plethora of job and tourism prospects in East Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath made the remarks while inspecting preparations in Kushinagar, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the airport.

"The airport will bring immense employment and tourism opportunities and Kushinagar is eager to welcome Sri Lankan delegates and PM Modi on Wednesday. We will be able to send the message of international friendship and compassion to Lord Buddha, all over the world," he said.

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport

PM Modi has begun his tour to Uttar Pradesh on October 20 by inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, followed by a programme at the Buddhist site of Mahaparinirvana stupa and temple. He will also visit the exhibition of Ajanta fresco paintings, Buddhist Sutra calligraphy, and Buddhist artefacts. Following that, he will lay the foundation for Rajkiya Medical College, followed by the foundation for 12 other development projects worth Rs 180 crore.

The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region. By enhancing the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit, the airport will cut short the journey in Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Rajgir, Sankisa, and Vaishali circuit. Direct air routes with South Asian countries will make it easier for tourists coming from Sri Lanka, Japa, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore, etc., to reach the rich heritage.

