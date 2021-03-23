At Least 30 Hurt In Telangana Kabaddi Match Gallery Collapse; Terrifying Accident On Cam

At least 30 people (earlier reported 50) have been injured after a temporary gallery collapsed ahead of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship in the Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday evening, informed the police. Footage of the accident was broadcasted by local TV news channels and also shared on Twitter. It is being said that the collapse was due to the weakness of structure made of wood and other materials; however, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, the police said.

"All the injured are currently hospitalized. As five to six victims suffered severe fractures, the severity of the injuries sustained by the others was yet to be known", the police on Monday night. "The spectators were unable to move after the fall and were immediately taken to hospital by ambulances, police vehicles, and other vehicles", a senior police official added.

"We are monitoring the situation at both the gallery and at the hospital," Suryapet District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran told PTI over the phone. The Kabaddi tournament was being jointly organized by the Telangana Kabaddi Association and the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet District.

Visuals of the Telangana Kabaddi match gallery collapse

In visuals shared of the incident, spectators can be seen on a packed stand. As the camera pans across them, the entire structure collapses and practically vanishes from sight within seconds.

Many injured at National Kabaddi championship in Suryapet #Telangan after a gallery collapsed which had huge gathering. Injured have been rushed to the local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/oq51eiV8JP — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) March 22, 2021

Rising COVID cases

The incident has taken place amid the rise in COVID cases in the state. Telangana recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths, taking the infection tally to 3,03,455 and the toll to 1,671 respectively, the state government said on Monday. Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recent days, state Health Minister E Rajender held a meeting with top officials and asked people not to venture out of their homes unless there was an emergency and follow norms such as the use of face masks and social distancing. "Coronavirus is fully under control in Telangana. The state government is on alert as cases are rising in neighboring states. Foolproof measures are being taken to check coronavirus spread and Telangana is safe in terms of COVID-19," Rajender said.

(With PTI Inputs)