At Least 7 States Lagging Behind In COVID Vaccination Coverage, Says Govt Sources

The Union Government sources informed on Monday that not a single Congress or its allied ruled States has been able to give the first dose to over 90 percent people and second dose to over 50 percent people, whereas eight BJP-ruled states have fully vaccinated 50 percent people and seven of them have inoculated 90 percent people with the first dose.

The Congress is in power in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. It is part of the DMK-led ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu and the JMM-led government in Jharkhand. The Trinamool Congress, a key opposition party but not a Congress ally, is in power in Bengal. The percentage of the population vaccinated with the first and both doses in Jharkhand is 66.2 and 30.8 and in Punjab 72.5 and 32.8 respectively. The corresponding figures for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh are 78.1 and 42.65, 80.11 and 42.5, and 83.2 and 47.2 respectively. It is 84.2 and 46.9 for Rajasthan while 86.6 and 39.4 for West Bengal respectively.

While speaking to Republic, Nephron Clinic Chairman Dr Sanjeev Bagai stated, "it is extremely unfortunate that people with no medical science background or intellect have put a spoke in the wheel. I think they have done the greatest disservice to our nation. There is no doubt that vaccine saves lives. However, we still have time by the end of this year."

However, BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh and Goa have fully covered their eligible population with the first dose of COVID vaccine and 91.9 percent and 87.9 percent people with both doses respectively. The percentage figures for Gujarat are 93.5 and 70.3, for Uttarakhand 93 and 61.7, for Madhya Pradesh 92.8 and 62.9, for Karnataka 90.9 and 59.1, for Haryana 90.04 and 48.3 and for Assam 88.9 and 50 respectively, sources said. It is 80.5 and 63.5 respectively for Tripura.

COVID booster dose policy likely in two weeks

Meanwhile, Dr NK Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman informed that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr N K Arora stated that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on a policy for a COVID booster dose, and the same would be released by December.

The COVID Task Force Chairman also revealed that a detailed plan for immunising 44 crore children below the age of 18 years would also be shared soon. Arora hinted that prioritization would be for children with comorbidities.

