At Least Eight Injured In Bomb Blast In Bihar's Sasaram, Cause Of Blast Remains Unknown

A bomb blast took place in Bihar's Sasaram late Saturday night. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. Sasaram DM said that the matter is being investigated from all angles right now, however, the cause of the blast remains unknown.

According to reports, at least eight people have been injured in the blast.

Notably, on 31st March, prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif areas, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities.

Nitish Kumar assures action against culprits in Bihar clashes

Nitish Kumar on Saturday described the conflicts between groups following the Ram Navami procession as ‘unnatural’. He said that the incidents were not natural and somebody might have done something unnatural deliberately to disturb law and order.

Speaking to the media over the incident, Nitish Kumar said that he instructed the officials to investigate the incidents and ascertain those behind the clashes.

“It is unfortunate. The situation was controlled in Sasaram immediately. Last evening at around 6 pm, I got to know about the Biharsharif incident. The situation has been controlled there also. But I have instructed the officials to ascertain who is at fault and investigate the matter because incidents like these never used to take place. Why have such incidents taken place this time?” Kumar said.