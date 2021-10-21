At least four injured in VHP clash with police in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 21, (PTI) At least four persons including three security personnel were injured on Thursday in a clash between police and activists of the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Udaipur, the headquarters of Gomati district, about 50 km from here, when the later took out a rally against alleged persecution of Hindus and vandalisation of Durga idols in Bangladesh.

However, VHP claimed that eight activists of their organization too were seriously injured in the clash with security personnel.

Trouble started when police denied permission to the procession to proceed to Fotamati and Hirapur areas in Udaipur, where members of the minority community live in large numbers.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said three police personnel and one VHP activist were injured in the clash which broke out.

“Three police personnels were injured when the protesters hurled stones at them as police resisted their passage through the areas sensing possible law and order problems. A few others might have received some injuries as police took measures to disperse them”, Nath told reporters here.

In-charge of VHP in Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Barak valley in Assam, Purna Chandra Mandal told PTI that at least eight VHP activists were injured in the clash.

Abhijit Chakraborty, a local RSS leader alleged that despite police permission for the rally, the procession was obstructed citing security reasons.

He claimed that 12 protesters were injured in the lathi charge and are now being treated at Gomati district hospital.

Besides the rally in Udaipur, VHP also organised rallies in Agartala and in other districts of Tripura on Thursday as a mark of protest demanding immediate steps by Bangladesh to protect Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Some 10,000 VHP activists went in a procession to protest the Durga Puja attacks outside the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh here.

A six-member delegation of VHP, headed by its Tripura unit president Chandrasekhar Kar submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina through that country's Assistant High Commissioner Jobaid Hossain.

West Tripura district VHP secretary Shankar Sarkar, who was a member of the delegation, said "the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh were designed to reduce their number in that country. We have observed that ever since the inception of Bangladesh, Hindus have been persecuted and it still continues".

On Sunday political parties and civil society organisations in Tripura had condemned the recent vandalisation of Durga Puja temples and marquees and attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, with which the state shares an 856-km-long border.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had expressed hope that appropriate action would be taken against the miscreants behind such acts by the Hasina government.

Officials said that Deb had on Saturday telephoned the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram K Doraiswami to learn what exactly happened in the neighbouring country and the measures that have been taken to protect the members of the Hindu community.

"Indo-Bangla friendship is an example of good bi-lateral relations in the world. Vested interests are playing an active role to try destroy the good neighbourly relations between the two countries. I am sure those who have hatched the conspiracy will not be successful. We sternly condemn these incidents", he told reporters. PTI JOY JRC JRC

