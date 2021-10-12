At NAM Summit, Meenakshi Lekhi Urges 'honest Introspection' By Body To Stay Relevant

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi addressed a high-level commemorative meeting in Belgrade pitching for an 'honest introspection' of the global body's relevance. The MoS MEA urged NAM to not only reflect on its past achievements but honestly introspect on what it must do to ensure its continued relevance and influence on global outcomes.

Addressing the NAM summit, Lekhi asserted that the movement had been created to pursue the collective interest of developing countries, and it risked becoming irrelevant if it failed to check the divisive tendencies within. "We also need to revisit and revitalize our methodology of discussion and decision making, following arbitrary and non-criteria-based procedures will not hold us in good step," she remarked.

"Whether it is achieving 2030 developmental targets, countering the scourge of terror, combating climate change or defeating the pandemic – these are all issues which surpass our individual capacities. The way in which COVID19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe has exposed the inadequacies of the multilateral system in effectively responding to perhaps the biggest challenge of contemporary times. NAM, with its diversity, shared developmental experience, and youthful and dynamic population, has the potential to take the lead and be a force for global good," she stated.

Lekhi rakes up Afghan crisis

Meenakshi Lekhi also raked up the Afghanistan crisis and emphasized that following recent developments, it was absolutely imperative that the approach of the international community be guided by UN Security Council Resolution 2593, that was adopted under India’s Presidency. "It has clearly reaffirmed that Afghanistan soil cannot be and should not be used to mount terror attacks against any country," she stated.

She also highlighted how India had always been a part of the solutions and cited its achievements during the COVID pandemic where the country had supplied more than 70 million doses of vaccines to 93 countries and two UN entities. "We will be expanding our cooperation in the field of COVID-19 vaccines, along with CoWin as an IT platform which has been made available to all or anyone seeking that support," she said.