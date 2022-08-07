At Niti Aayog Meet, 4 Key Issues Were On Agenda; 'PM Talked About India's Aim For 2047'

In a press briefing, Niti Aayog said that four key issues were discussed at the Governing council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The key issues were crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy - school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–Higher Education; and urban governance.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said that PM Modi made important points on India post COVID, the year ahead, and his expectation from the meeting of NITI Aayog.

"He noted the way in which Centre and states during COVID made decisions in tandem with each other. He talked about India's aim for 2047," Bery added.

Parameswaran Iyer, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the government's think tank body, said that the interaction was fruitful where the Chief Ministers and Liutenant Governors presented the best practices from their state. "There were presentations on NEP 2020, G20, and the importance of exports."

'It will truly be transforming in the coming time': NITI Aayog member VK Paul

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that there is a strong consensus over National Education Policy. "Almost all the Chief ministers, one after the other, spoke about steps taken by them in this regard. There are many incentives that are being given in various states. It will truly be transforming in the coming time."

Another Niti Aayog member told the media that PM Modi expressed the importance of agriculture diversification and the need to be self-sufficient, especially in edible oils where we are meeting nearly half of our total demand for edible oil from imports.

"Data for the last 5-6 years show swift progress in the increase in the output of pulses. We are also exporting and importing some pulses. We are deficit only in Masoor and Arhar pulses. We are very close to self-sufficiency in the case of other pulses," NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said.

