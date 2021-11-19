At Param Bir Singh's House, This Is The Proclamation Order You May Find Pasted On The Door

Days after Param Bir Singh was declared a 'proclaimed offender', Republic on Friday accessed the proclamation order against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. In the proclamation order, the court has taken cognizance of the various charges of extortion levelled against Param Bir Singh and has acknowledged that the former Mumbai Commissioner is absconding and cannot be found.

"Proclamation is hereby made that the said Param Bir Singh is required to appear before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate before this court or Investigation officer to answer the said complaint within 30 days from the date of publishing such proclamation," the Court said in the order. The order which is now stuck outside the residence of Param Bir Singh is dated November 18, which means the former Police Commissioner exactly has 28 more days to appear, failing which he will be officially declared absconder, and all his properties will be attached.

No Interim Protection To Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court on Thursday has refused to give interim protection to the absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Hearing a plea by Param Bir Singh seeking interim protection, the court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directed Singh's counsel to first disclose his whereabouts. Having said that, Justice Sanjay Kishan expressed his disappointment at Param Bir Singh not joining the investigation.

"You have not joined any investigation. You are seeking protection orders. Our suspicion may be wrong but if you're somewhere abroad and waiting for SC orders how can we give them? No relief, no hearing until you tell us where Param Bir Singh is," Justice Sanjay Kishan call said.

Param Bir Singh presently has five other extortion cases against him. In the face of multiple extortion cases, Param Bir Singh has gone missing. The former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has initiated a procedure to suspend Param Bir.