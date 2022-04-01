At Pariksha Pe Charcha Event, PM Modi Calls India's COVID Vaccination Drive 'huge Success'

Addressing the 5th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event on April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with students on the stage in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, asserted that the country's vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has been a huge success.

While interacting with students and responding to their queries, PM Modi noted, "India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 has been a huge success." He further added that many were afraid to acknowledge the success of the vaccination campaign.

"Some are afraid to acknowledge it (vaccination drive) thinking praising vaccination will lead them to praise for Modi", PM Minister said on Pariksha Pe Charcha on Friday.

During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, school students responded with a resounding "Yes sir" when PM Modi asked if they were inoculated against the deadly virus.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi further added, "When we started the vaccination campaign for school children, the children got themselves vaccinated with great speed. This in itself is a big event."

Children of India have done their duty: PM Modi

During his interaction with students at the Parkisha Pe Charcha event, PM Modi emphasised the significance of 'duty.' PM Modi said, "What should be your contribution in these 25 years so that our country reaches the place where we can proudly celebrate the centennial of the country's independence in front of the world with pride. We should associate our lives with that"

"One simple way out is to emphasize duty. If I perform my duties, it means I protect someone's rights. Then he will never have to go out to demand the right," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive for school children, PM Modi added, "The children got themselves vaccinated with great speed.'

"The children of India have done their duty. The performance of this duty has become the reason for increasing the pride of the country," PM Modi said.

India's covid vaccine drive

Because of superior COVID management and a major immunization effort, India efficiently handled the Omicron wave, which killed many people in other nations, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Friday.

Mandaviya was responding to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha by saying that the ICMR has advised the country and assisted in vaccine-related research on several occasions, resulting in India having its own indigenous vaccine.

"It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance that India saw best COVID management and largest vaccination drive," Mandaviya said. "While Omicron caused numerous deaths in other countries, India sailed through the Omicron wave because of vaccination," Mandaviya further added during the Question Hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country as part of the massive COVID-19 immunisation campaign has surpassed 184.31 crores.