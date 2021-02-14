Last Updated:

At Pulwama Memorial, CRPF Pays Floral Tribute To Martyrs On Attack's Second Anniversary

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday paid floral tributes to the 40 martyrs at Lethpora on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack

A floral tribute was paid to CRPF martyrs at Lethpora on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid floral tributes to the 40 martyrs in Lethpora

As a mark of respect, names of the martyred soldiers are engraved at the CRPF Lethpora memorial

The logo of the CRPF force was adorned with flowers on an emotional day for the force

Names of the Martyred officers displayed on plaques

CRPF Jawans during the Floral Tribute Ceremony. The Pulwama terror attack was the worst terror attack on the forces in decades

CRPF personnel lay a wreath at the memorial that marks the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs

