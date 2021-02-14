At Pulwama Memorial, CRPF Pays Floral Tribute To Martyrs On Attack's Second Anniversary

SEARCH
Quick links:
India News
World News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Technology News
Shows
Business News
Election News
A floral tribute was paid to CRPF martyrs at Lethpora on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid floral tributes to the 40 martyrs in Lethpora
As a mark of respect, names of the martyred soldiers are engraved at the CRPF Lethpora memorial
The logo of the CRPF force was adorned with flowers on an emotional day for the force
Names of the Martyred officers displayed on plaques
CRPF Jawans during the Floral Tribute Ceremony. The Pulwama terror attack was the worst terror attack on the forces in decades
CRPF personnel lay a wreath at the memorial that marks the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs